Rublev improves to 15-2 on year with Indian Wells win

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Andrey Rublev beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-4 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. The Russian’s record improved to 15-2 this year with his 10th straight victory. Rublev trails only Rafael Nadal’s mark of 16-0 on the season, having won titles in Dubai and Marseille. The seventh-seeded Russian overpowered Koepfer with 32 winners, including 18 off the forehand side. Rublev also controlled the net, taking 11 of 15 points there. In women’s play, No. 11 Emma Raducanu lost in three sets.