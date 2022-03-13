Morris, Kennard lead Clippers over Pistons, 106-102

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Marcus Morris scored 31 points and Luke Kennard had 16 against their former team, helping the Los Angeles Clippers rally for a 106-102 victory against the Detroit Pistons. Reggie Jackson, another former Piston, finished with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Jeremi Grant scored 21 for Detroit, and Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Clippers trailed 44-26 in the second quarter, but they took an 85-83 lead on Kennard’s 3-pointer with 7:53 left.