Rattled by spectator’s outburst, Osaka loses at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Rattled by a derogatory shout from a spectator, Naomi Osaka went on to lose 6-0, 6-4 to Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. Osaka trailed 3-0 in the first set when a woman in the stands apparently shouted, “Osaka, you suck.” The Japanese star approached the chair umpire with the unusual request to use the microphone to address the crowd. A supervisor came on court for a prolonged discussion with Osaka while Kudermetova waited behind the baseline for the match to resume. After the match, Osaka spoke to the crowd with tears streaming down her face.