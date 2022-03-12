Poulin seals Canada’s 4-3 OT win over US in Olympic rematch

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An Olympic gold medal wasn’t on the line this time for Marie-Philip Poulin, who added another clutch goal against the United States by scoring 2:13 into overtime in Canada’s 4-3 win in a “Rivalry Rematch.” Some three weeks after Poulin scored the final two goals in Canada’s 3-2 gold-medal win over the Americans at the Beijing Games, the aptly dubbed “Captain Clutch” was at it again. With teams playing three skaters aside, Poulin drove to the right post, and had her centering pass deflect in off U.S. defender Megan Keller and through the legs of goalie Nicole Hensley. Hilary Knight, Hayley Scamurra and Hannah Brandt scored for the Americans.