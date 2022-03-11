San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office hours-long search leads to arrest of wanted felon

CAYUCOS, Calif. – After over four hours of searching for a wanted felon on Friday morning, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office was able to locate the subject.

The department received word that a wanted male felon was in the area of the 600 block of South Ocean Avenue in Cayucos at approximately 8:20 a.m., according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

The man was wanted for violating his probation for being a felon in possession of a gun, Cipolla said.

The Sheriff's Office was able to locate the man's car and found a firearm inside, but he was not in the car, Cipolla added.

After an extensive search with the assistance of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, K9. and deputies, the Sherif's Office found the man around 12:40 p.m. on the beach south of Cayucos, according to Cipolla.

He was taken into custody without incident.