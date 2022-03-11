Rain washes out qualifying in the NHRA Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rain washed out qualifying Friday in the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. Qualifying and all three rounds of the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout are set for Saturday at Gainesville Raceway. The first-round matchups for the All-Star Callout specialty race were made Friday, with four-time defending season champion Steve Torrence selecting to race Leah Pruett. With the second selection, Brittany Force picked Antron Brown as her first-round opponent. Mike Salinas then picked Shawn Langdon, leaving Justin Ashley and Doug Kalitta as the final matchup.