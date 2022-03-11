Official: Army football player hospitalized after 6 overdose

By MICHAEL HILL and TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Military Academy says cadets from that New York institution were involved in a situation in which six people overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Florida vacation home during Spring Break. A fire-rescue offical said two of them were in critical condition on ventilators Friday, a day after the incident in Wilton Manors. A West Point official said one of the six is an Army football player. The official said another football player at the house was not hospitalized. No names were released. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the ongoing investigation. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic painkiller blamed for driving an increase in fatal drug overdoses.