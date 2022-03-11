No injuries as fire scorches roof of Los Angeles school

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt when a fire broke out on the roof of a Los Angeles school building. Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey says firefighters took just 15 minutes Friday to extinguish the fire atop Cabrillo Avenue Elementary School in the San Pedro area. All occupants of the building were evacuated before firefighters arrived. Workers were doing roof repairs at the time of the fire, but the specific cause remains under investigation.