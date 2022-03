FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have waived tight end Blake Jarwin and released kicker Greg Zuerlein in moves that bring modest savings under the salary cap. Jarwin’s career is in jeopardy after hip surgery that could sideline him into the 2022 season. The Cowboys will save almost $4 million on the cap by dumping Jarwin and another $2.5 million by moving on from Zuerlein. Dallas was about $1 million over the cap before the moves.