After losing full-time job, Santa Maria man starts Pop-Up Pizzeria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A Santa Maria man is rebuilding his life and career after losing his job during the pandemic.

Danny Ramos had been working at Mind Body in San Luis Obisbo for six years.

When the pandemic hit, he says he was laid off along with 20 percent of the employees.

"I thought my life was over. I didn't graduate from college," Ramos said.

So he decided to build a new career based on his love for pizza.

Ramos started a mobile pizza business called Danny's Pizzeria.

His business now serves pizza at parties, weddings and popups.

But the making of his business didn't happen overnight.

The pizza lover went to a pizza university in Ilinois called the Pizza and Culinary Academy.

