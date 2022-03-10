Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:43 pm

Osaka outlasts Stephens in return to Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Naomi Osaka has made a winning return to the BNP Paribas Open. She rallied to beat Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a first-round meeting of former major champions. Osaka won Indian Wells in 2018. She’s back in the desert for the first time since 2019. She hasn’t played a tournament since January when she lost in the round of 32 at the Australian Open. Osaka only played a handful of events last year and as a result her ranking has dropped to 78th in the world. Stephens lost for the first time in three meetings with Osaka. 

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content