No. 21 USC holds off Washington 65-51 in Pac-12 quarters

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 17 points and No. 21 Southern California overcame a rash of turnovers to hold off Washington 65-61 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. The third-seeded Trojans had trouble stopping Terrell Brown Jr. in the first half and struggled with turnovers all night, allowing the sixth-seeded Huskies to hang around. Isaiah Mobley had a big blocked shot and Reese Dixon-Waters hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left to send USC into the semifinals Friday against No. 13 UCLA.