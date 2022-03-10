13 hurt in truck-train crash in Northern California

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a commuter train has slammed into a construction truck in San Francisco’s Bay Area, catching fire and injuring 13 people. However, none of the injuries are life-threatening. Authorities say the accident occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in San Bruno when the Caltrain hit a truck with a crane that was working on the transit system’s electrification project. About 75 passengers were aboard the train. Eleven passengers were hurt along with the train engineer and a crane driver who had serious burns. Firefighters put out the blaze. The crash is under investigation.