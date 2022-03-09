Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man whose wife and two children were killed by mortar fire in Ukraine as they tried to flee has returned to Kyiv to bury them. But he says their funerals must be postponed because the morgues are full of civilians. Sergii Perebeinis held photos of his family in a Facebook post. Tatiana Perebeinis died Monday. She was chief accountant for SE Ranking, a Silicon Valley startup with headquarters in London and a large workforce in Kyiv. Also killed were her 9-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son. Photographs broadcast worldwide showed their bodies lying next to their suitcases on a street. A spokeswoman for SE Ranking says Perebeinis “was a very friendly, brave, courageous woman.”