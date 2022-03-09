Jussie Smollett to learn fate after staged attack conviction

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett is returning to a Chicago courtroom for sentencing with just two questions hanging over his head: Will he admit that he lied about a racist homophobic attack and will a judge send him to jail? Attorneys have not spoken much since Smollett was convicted in December of lying to police. But prosecutors could focus on how Smollett’s scheme might make it harder to believe real crime victims or make those victims reluctant to come forward. Smollett and others could testify about charity work Smollett has done, his character and the fact that the case has already left his career in shambles.