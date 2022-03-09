Cooling trend continues into Thursday

A cooling trend is expected through Thursday as an area of low pressure brushes the area. Gusty northerly winds will develop Thursday, then turning northeast Friday with warming temperatures through Saturday. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal into early next week.

A cooler day Wednesday for coast/valleys as strong onshore trends have ushered in much cooler air off the ocean.

Yet another in a winters-long stretch of inside sliders is currently moving through the Great Basin and will be continuing it southward trek towards the Colorado River Valley through early Friday. This trajectory is favorable for a strong push of northerly flow through the area that will begin during the latter half of Thursday and peak late Thursday night, bringing gusty winds throughout Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures Thursday will trend cooler, with highs primarily in the mid to upper 60s. As the low moves farther south Friday the winds will take on more of a traditional Santa Ana wind event, resulting in stronger winds in some areas but lighter winds in others. A wind advisory is in place for Ventura County from Thursday 7PM to Friday at 3PM.

Temperatures will climb several degrees Friday as a ridge moves in from the west and offshore flow helps warm it even more for coast/valleys. Saturday offshore flow remains in place but much weaker with much less upper support. Temperatures should climb a few more degrees in all areas with just some lingering morning offshore breezes.

On Sunday the ridge flattens out as a weak trough moves into the Pacific northwest. Gradients will trend onshore resulting in cooler temps for coast/valleys but either little change or slight warming for far interior areas. The ridge pops back up Monday with some light offshore trends which will lead to a few degrees of warming most areas. The little roller coaster trend of temps continue Tuesday as the ridge moves east and a weak trough rolls through bringing temps down a few degrees. Models still hinting at some low rain chances for northern San Luis Obispo County with that trough but amounts would be very light and even smaller chances that rain would get south of Point Conception. Main impacts would be cooler temperatures and increasing clouds. Longer range trends still not favorable for any significant storms through the next couple of weeks at least.