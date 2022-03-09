Clippers rally past Wizards again for 115-109 victory

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicolas Batum hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds remaining, Reggie Jackson scored 31 points and the Los Angeles Clippers scored the final 11 points in a 115-109 victory over the Washington Wizards. Los Angeles held Washington scoreless over the last 2:37, and Jackson’s two free throws with 12.3 seconds left to put the Clippers up by four. The Wizards have blown leads to lose both of their meetings against Los Angeles this year, although this hole wasn’t as deep as the previous meeting. The Clippers pulled off the second-biggest comeback in NBA history in the first showdown, rallying from a 35-point, first-half deficit to defeat the Wizards 116-115 on Jan. 25.