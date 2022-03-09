Campfires banned on US forest land along Santa Barbara coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Los Padres National Forest officials have banned campfires in the Santa Barbara front country due to increasing fire danger and potential threat to communities. The prohibition announced Tuesday will stay in effect until Feb. 24, 2024. The service notes that over the past 15 years, eight large wildfires have impacted the front country communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. The U.S. Forest Service says the frequent hot, dry and gusty conditions along the front country are incompatible with campfires. However, forest visitors with California campfire permits may use portable lanterns or stoves that run on propane, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel.