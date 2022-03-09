Authorities seize loaded gun from student at LA adult school

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have seized a loaded gun from a student at a Los Angeles adult school campus. The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday reports that a 22-year-old man was taken into custody. School police spokesperson Sgt. Rudy Perez says an unregistered 9 mm Glock “ghost gun” was allegedly found in the student’s possession at the East Los Angeles Occupational Center. A school police officer was already on campus Wednesday morning to investigate an unrelated fight when an administrator and student said they were concerned about the student, who had reportedly talked about bringing a gun to campus previously. The student also seemed to be acting erratically Wednesday.