Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:01 pm

Stevenson sparks Southern Miss past UTSA in C-USA tournament

KEYT

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Stevenson had a go-ahead dunk inside the final minute on his way to 22 points and Southern Miss knocked UTSA out of the Conference USA tournament with a 67-64 victory in first-round action. Walyn Napper pitched in with 19 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (7-25), who went 1-17 during regular-season conference play. Jacob Germany scored a career-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds for the Roadrunners (10-22). He also committed seven of their 18 turnovers. Southern Miss advances to play Florida Atlantic in the second round on Wednesday.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content