Appeals court says protesters can sue over Vegas arrests

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Las Vegas police detective can be sued for arresting protesters who chalked anti-police slogans on the sidewalk in front of the police station. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a lower court dismissal of a lawsuit filed by three activists who were arrested in 2013. The court noted that Detective Christopher Tucker didn’t order the arrest of protesters who didn’t chalk anti-police slogans. The court said the First Amendment bars arresting people for “the content of their speech.” The San Francisco Chronicle says Tucker’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available for comment.