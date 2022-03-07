ShelterBox and the Carpinteria Rotary team up to display relief items for refugees

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Carpinteria Rotary members have teamed up with ShelterBox U.S.A. to show the community where there donations go.

A full set up of a Shelter Box tent along with cooking supplies, solar lights, and blankets was put out in the Carpinteria Women's Club back lawn.

Representatives of ShelterBox and Rotary were on hand to talk about the plans in place to send shipments to the war ravaged areas or to where the refugees are headed.

The ShelterBox Humanitarian Director of Strategic Partnerships, Serena Kelsch said, "educating the public on the needs of the Ukrainians being displaced really helps us better understand as a culture and as a society how we can make a difference so we are trying to make sure people know what ways they can go about in their communities to really help these families."

ShelterBox has representatives on the ground now assessing the needs in Poland.

"People are really with what's happening in Ukraine and want to be part of the solution," said Kelsch.

She says people like to "touch, taste and feel" what will be sent with their donations.

ShelterBox says, "we don't do this alone. We work with the United Nations and charities including in Eastern Ukraine."

They are taking pictures and documenting the arrival of the shipments and how it is being used.

At the event on of the Carpinteria Morning Rotary, Kim Fly made special cookies with the colors of the Ukranian flag.

For more information go to : ShelterBox or Carpinteria Morning Rotary.