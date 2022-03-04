Student field trips to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival inspires future movie makers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - By the bus loads, students arrived in downtown Santa Barbara to attend a free film at the Arlington Theatre as part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

1000 students came Friday morning and another 1000 will attend next Thursday. It's called "Mike's Field Trip to the Movies" in honor of the late Mike DeGruy an honored filmmaker from Santa Barbara who died in 2012 while shooting a movie.

The students saw the movie "The Mitchell's vs. The Machines," then heard from the film makers.

Questions submitted ahead of time were read and the students learned about many aspects of making a film.

Peabody Charter school teacher Daniel Barrett said, he talked about the film business with students ahead of time. "When we asked about that I think everybody wanted to be a movie star or at least you tube."

Student Griffin Kossen, said he was hoping to have upgraded editing equipment some day. "I use a free loading software. I can't really afford a good editing software. " When asked if he wanted to be part of a movie someday he said, "yea probably if I had the opportunity to."

For many of the students this is their first field trip in two years.



Anthony Medel a Washington Elementary School Teacher said, "it's just great for these kids to have an opportunity to get out of the classroom and experience something like this. It is really amazing you can see it in the excitement in the room just happy to be here. "

The students next week will see the movie "Encanto".

