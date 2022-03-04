Russia says it’s blocking access to Facebook

By Brian Fung, CNN Business

Russia is blocking Facebook in the country, according to its communications regulator.

“In March 2022, a decision was made to block access to the Facebook network (owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.) in the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

In response, Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company was doing “everything we can to restore our services” but that “millions of ordinary Russians” will soon “find themselves cut off from reliable information.”

This is a developing story. More to come..

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.