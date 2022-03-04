Cavs coach Bickerstaff fined $20,000 by NBA after ejection

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fined $20,000 by the NBA for his behavior while being ejected from a game on Monday night. Bickerstaff received two technical fouls and was tossed — for the first time as Cleveland’s coach — by referee Natalie Sago in the third quarter of a loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The league fined Bickerstaff for using inappropriate language toward the officiating crew and not leaving the court “in a timely manner.” The Cavaliers have lost five of six heading into Friday night’s game at Philadelphia.