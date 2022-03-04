Armed man killed by Kern County deputies after standoff

BORON, Calif. (AP) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies have shot and killed an armed man after an hours-long standoff in the Mojave Desert town of Boron. Authorities say deputies were sent out shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday by a report of a man shooting a BB gun at trailers and car windows. The Sheriff’s Office says they found a man holding a bow and arrow but he barricaded himself in a trailer. Authorities say at one point he threatened to blow up the trailer and tried to light it on fire. The Sheriff’s Office says when the man finally came out at around 5 a.m. Friday, he was holding weapons. He was shot and died at the scene.