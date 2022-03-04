39 US women’s team players back Cone for USSF president

ATLANTA (AP) — Thirty-nine players on the American women’s team endorsed Cindy Parlow Cone for a full four-year term as U.S. Soccer Federation president, a decision that followed the settlement of six years of litigation between the players and the governing body. Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, among the leaders of the lawsuit, gave their endorsement to Cone a day before the vote by the USSF National Council. Cone is being challenged by her predecessor, Carlos Cordeiro, who resigned after a backlash when federation legal papers claimed the women had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts.