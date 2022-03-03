Orcutt Road closure in San Luis Obispo pushed back for third time

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The City of San Luis Obispo announced on Thursday that phase III of the Tank Farm and Orcutt Road roundabout project was delayed for a third time and is now set to begin on March 9.

Construction for phase III was originally supposed to start on Feb. 22, but was delayed the third time due to the upcoming forecasted rain, the city said.

This phase of construction work will last for about two and half months, with work occurring from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.