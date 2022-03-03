No. 2 Arizona pulls away late for 81-69 win over Stanford

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points, Christian Koloko added 21 and No. 2 Arizona bounced back from a sluggish start to beat Stanford 81-69. The Wildcats labored through most of the first half after clinching the Pac-12 regular-season title on Tuesday, falling into a nine-point hole. Arizona found an offensive rhythm to close the half, kept hitting shots in the second and turned up the defensive pressure to remain undefeated in 16 games at home this season. Spencer Jones scored 22 points and Michael O’Connell, who averages seven, gave Stanford a big lift with 16 points — all in the first half.