Los Angeles County deputies fatally shoot stabbing suspect

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies investigating a stabbing fatally shot a suspect who advanced toward them while swinging a garden tool with spikes. A Sheriff’s Department statement says the shooting occurred around 12:10 a.m. Thursday in Bellflower after deputies responded to a call about street racing. Deputies were flagged down by a victim who said he had just been stabbed with a garden claw and pointed out the assailant, who fled. The department says the deputies fired when the suspect turned and advanced toward them while swinging a 3-foot-long garden claw with spikes. The stabbing appeared to be unrelated to the street racing incident.