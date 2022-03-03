CA’s governor wants mental health courts for homeless people

By DON THOMPSON and JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor unveiled a plan to create mental health courts that would mandate services to more homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal would would require all counties to set up a mental health branch in civil court and provide community-based treatment. People would be obligated to accept the care or risk criminal charges, involuntary psychiatric holds or court conservatorships. Newsom said they want to help people before they’re arrested. Some advocates for homeless people said forcing people into treatment won’t help. Civil rights groups said forcing people into treatment or creating another court system won’t help.