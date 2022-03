MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ashleigh Barty, the world’s top-ranked female tennis player, pulled out of Indian Wells and the Miami Open on Thursday citing a need for ongoing recovery after winning the Australian Open. Indian Wells begins next week, and had she played it would have been Barty’s first appearance there since 2019. The Miami Open, where Barty is the two-time defending champion, begins March 21.