Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:33 pm

‘Abhorrent’: Prison boss vexes DOJ with alleged intimidation

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it is gravely concerned about allegations that a high-ranking federal prison official entrusted to end sexual abuse and cover-ups at a women’s prison may have taken steps to suppress a recent complaint about staff misconduct. Deputy Regional Director T. Ray Hinkle is accused of attempting to silence a female employee who said she had been harassed by a manager the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, by meeting with her personally in violation of established protocols. Four workers at Dublin, including a warden, have been arrested in the last eight months and charged with sexually abusing inmates. Several others are under investigation. 

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content