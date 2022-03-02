Winter storm watch in effect for Alisal Fire burn area as Santa Barbara County prepares for rain

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Rain is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County on Thursday and Friday, and the county Office of Emergency Management issued a winter storm watch warning for the mountain areas beginning Thursday evening through Sunday morning.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Thursday night through Friday morning, and the areas of the Alisal Fire burn scar (in Gaviota, west of Goleta) are expected to get the heaviest rainfall on Thursday night through Friday morning, according to the Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

"Current forecasts indicate this storm has a low likelihood of causing a debris flow or major flooding," OEM officials said. "However, residents should remain vigilant as this area is prone to flooding and conditions can change quickly."

The office advises those who live in the Alisal Fire burn area and are concerned that the storm may cause unsafe conditions to leave the area before the rain starts and not wait for an official evacuation notification.

If residents feel unsafe during the rain, they are advised to shelter in place in their home and not attempt to drive at night or while it is raining, according to the OEM.

Additionally, heavy snow at higher elevations is possible, and winds of 35 miles per hour are expected.

The OEM advises drivers to slow down when traveling in those areas, and to consider using alternate routes to avoid mountain highways.

Click here to register for Santa Barbara County emergency alerts.