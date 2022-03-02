Marilyn Manson sues Evan Rachel Wood over abuse allegations

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

Rocker Marilyn Manson has sued his former fiancee, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood, over her allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that Wood’s allegations were fabricated, and that she and another woman used false pretenses including a phony letter from the FBI to convince other women to come forward with allegations about Manson. Wood and Manson broke up in 2010. Last year, she named Manson as the man behind abuse she had previously described. An email to her representatives seeking comment on the lawsuit wasn’t immediately returned.