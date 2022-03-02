Kim Kardashian declared legally single, other issues remain

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian is a single woman, nearly eight years after her marriage to Ye. Kardashian appeared via videoconference and was put under oath Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom. Judge Steve Cochran asked her a series of questions, including “is it your desire to become a single person?” After Kardashian answered “yes” to all, Cochran granted her the status. The judge’s move allows a person amid a complicated divorce to become legally single while issues of child custody and property are worked out. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, did not attend or take part in the hearing remotely.