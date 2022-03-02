In ‘Lucy and Desi,’ Amy Poehler strives to humanize TV icons

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

For Amy Poehler and millions of millions of Americans, “I Love Lucy” wasn’t just something that was on television. She calls it a show that “came with your TV.” But it’s also one that has loomed so large as a defining pillar of sitcom comedy that it and the vibrant couple behind the show have been flattened under the weight of words like “icon” and “trailblazer.” It’s why Poehler was especially excited to dive into the world of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for the new documentary “Lucy and Desi,” streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and bring them back to earth.