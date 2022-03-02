Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:56 am

Adoptive parents arrested in killing of 2 California boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The adoptive parents of two small California boys who vanished from a desert city in 2020 have been arrested in the killing of the children. Bakersfield police Lt. Jason Townsend tells KERO-TV and The Bakersfield Californian that Trezell West and Jacqueline West were arrested Tuesday on charges including murder. Four-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old brother Orson were reported missing from the family home in California City in December 2020. Court records show both parents are charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and one count each of false report of an emergency. They are being held without bail and face arraignment Thursday. 

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content