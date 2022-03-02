6 ways technology is evolving travel in 2022

By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet

Driven in part by pressure for contactless interactions during the pandemic, technology is rapidly evolving in the travel industry. The latest developments include major hotel brands enabling guests to add digital room keys or unlock rooms through their smart devices. Virtual queues can reduce your time waiting in line. Meanwhile, some food delivery apps are moving into room service, delivering food at practically any hour of the day from around town to your hotel room — basically eliminating the need for overpriced, bland meals. And robots have started making food deliveries, too.