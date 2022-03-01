Towns has 39 points as Wolves surge past Warriors 129-114

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and nine rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the sputtering Golden State Warriors 1291-114. The Timberwolves had their offense humming inside and out in a potential playoff series preview. D’Angelo Russell pitched in 22 points, and Malik Beasley added 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range for Minnesota. The banged-up Warriors were mostly out of answers for slowing Towns down around the basket. Klay Thompson was out for Golden State with an illness. The Timberwolves held Anthony Edwards out with knee tendinitis.