Officials: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man kills one outside home

MONTE RIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California asked residents of a small community to shelter in place after a shooter described as “armed and dangerous” shot and killed a man Tuesday. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a short statement deputies are searching for a man suspected in a shooting in Monte Rio, a community of about 1,000 people 100 miles north of San Francisco. Officials asked people who see anything suspicious to call authorities. They identified the suspected shooter as Francisco Gonzalez and said he was carrying a rifle and was last seen wearing a blanket and red tennis shoes.