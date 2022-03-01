ASU student arrested, explosive devices found in dorm room

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Campus police say an Arizona State University student is facing charges after explosive devices were found in his dorm room. ASU police say 19-year-old Logan Reynolds of Santa Barbara, California was arrested Monday and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of two counts of misconduct involving weapons. Phoenix TV station KPHO reported that police were alerted to a social media post that showed a resident holding two explosive devices at the Palo Verde East Residence Halls. A police report shows that when officers made contact with Reynolds, he allegedly admitted to making the devices for entertainment purposes only and said he had no ill intentions. It was unclear Tuesday if Reynolds has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.