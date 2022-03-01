15 horses, 1 goat die in fire at rural California property

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say 15 horses and a goat died when wind-driven flames swept through stables in rural Southern California. Eight horses were saved from the fire before dawn Monday in Jurupa Valley, according to Emily Sanchez, whose family leases the property. Sanchez tells the Riverside Press-Enterprise that her husband suffered a burn injury to his arm after fleeing with their 3-year-old son from their residence before it was consumed by fire. The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department will investigate the fire’s cause.