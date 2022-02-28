Original USFL execs sue Fox over new league’s branding

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of former team owners and executives from the original USFL is suing Fox Sports to halt the launch of the new spring football league with the same name. They allege the new USFL is inappropriately using the old league’s branding. The suit filed in California on Monday alleges trademark infringement by the new league and requests an injunction to block its launch in April. The original USFL played games from 1983 to 1985, and the group suing the new league alleges Fox Sports and its partners didn’t properly obtain use of the league’s trademarks and other intellectual property.