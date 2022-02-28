GM says Cruise robo-car unit will be helmed by founder Vogt

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says Kyle Vogt will take over as CEO of its Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary, which he helped found in 2013. A GM representative confirmed what Vogt posted on Twitter, that he had “once again” accepted the job as CEO of Cruise. He replaces Dan Ammann. The Detroit automaker announced in December that Ammann was leaving the company to be replaced by Vogt as interim CEO at Cruise. Cruise is operating a small fleet of autonomous-vehicle in San Francisco that it opened to the general public at the beginning of February.