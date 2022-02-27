St. Joseph boys basketball blows big lead and loses in ot in CIF-CS Open Division final

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Knights were poised to celebrate a CIF-Central Section Open Division title but Clovis West erased a 20-point third quarter deficit to stun St. Joseph in overtime 72-63.

St. Joseph led 47-27 midway through the third quarter but the Eagles closed the gap to 49-44 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights built up a 9 point lead before Clovis West rallied and forced overtime tied at 60.

From there the Eagles soared past the shocked Knights in overtime outscoring them 12-3 to raise the championship plaque.

St. Joseph was led by Luis Marin who scored 19 points.

The Knights now get ready for the CIF-State playoffs.