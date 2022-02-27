Screen Actors Guild Awards to offer Oscars preview

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will kick off with a “Hamilton” reunion, feature a lifetime achievement award for Helen Mirren and, maybe, supply a preview of the upcoming Academy Awards. The SAG Awards, taking place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, begin at 8 p.m. EST Sunday and air on both TNT and TBS. After the Golden Globes in January were a non-event, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be Hollywood’s first major, televised, in-person awards — complete with a teeming red carpet and teary-eyed speeches — this year. The show will open with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs.