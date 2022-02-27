Life in prison for man linked by DNA to deadly 2010 robbery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the killing of a homeowner during a botched robbery 12 years ago in Northern California. The Sacramento Bee reports John Meskell was linked to the death of Cristian Anton after his DNA was found on one of the zip ties used to bind the victim. Anton was fatally shot as he struggled with Meskell and a still-unidentified second suspect when they tried to rob him in 2010. Anton’s brother received minor injuries after being pistol-whipped. The case went cold for seven years but was revived thanks to advances in DNA technology.