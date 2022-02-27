Larson holds off Dillon, Suarez for NASCAR win at Fontana

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson held off Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez in the tense finish Sunday to win at Fontana for the second time. After starting at the rear under penalty, Larson earned his 17th career victory and the 11th in his year-plus at Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. But Larson only added another famed surfboard trophy to his 2017 award after clinging to the lead through an exciting finish in the first race for NASCAR’s Next Gen car on an intermediate track. Larson surprisingly hadn’t won any races anywhere in 2022, but the relentless multidisciplinary competitor and Northern California native cruised to another win at Auto Club Speedway in an entertaining race featuring ample passing and mistakes.