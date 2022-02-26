Kings get fifth straight win; Islanders’ Barzal, Chara hurt

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Roy and Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Islanders 5-2, making it five in a row for the Kings. Phillip Danault, Quinton Byfield and Brendan Lemieux also had goals and Cal Petersen made 26 saves. Los Angeles is 9-1-2 in its past 12 games. Mathew Barzal and Zdeno Chara missed the third period with injuries for the Islanders, who allowed two goals on five shots in the opening 7:51.